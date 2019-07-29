Watch: Ronaldo wins the Marca Leyenda award

'I am very happy and honored to have won this award, the Marca Leyenda. Thank you to everyone who helped me during my playing career and that still help me today'. Cristiano Ronaldo was very pleased to have received this award as he was all smiles during his return to Madrid. He also met up with Florentino Perez as many people who were present asked Florentino to bring Ronaldo back to Real Madrid! You can view a picture on the matter bellow right here right now on Calciomercato.com.