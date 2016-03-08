In the last minute, DC United sent up their goalkeeper for a corner. However, the attempt failed and Orlando broke on the counter, with the goal wide open. Then, Rooney made a great run to recover the ball with a sliding challenge, before transporting the ball further up the pitch to cross it towards the back post.

Acosta pounced on the cross and headed in the winner for DC United in the last second, scoring his third of the game.

During the encounter between DC United and Orlando last night, Wayne Rooney proved that he still has it, helping his team win with a fantastic run.