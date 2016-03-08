Watch: Russian pizzeria gets creative with faces of Suarez, Ronaldo on pizza

What’s better than famous footballers on pizza? This is the curious idea of a Russian pizzeria: using tomato and mozzarella to draw, on the pizzas, the faces of the most important players engaged in the world championship, such as Luis Suarez and Cristiano Ronaldo.



This was appropriate timing as Suarez and Ronaldo faced off in the Round of 16. Both players failed to get on the scoresheet but Suarez’ Uruguay secured a 2-1 win, thanks to a Cavani brace.



