Watch: Salzburg send hilarious warning to Napoli ahead of Europa League tie

13 March at 14:15
Red Bull Salzburg prepare to host Napoli at the Red Bull Arena on Thursday; as the Austrian champions look to reignite the comeback spirit that inspired them to come back from the edge of elimination to knock Napoli's fellow Serie A side Lazio out of the Europa League quarter-finals last season.

A lot of pre-match buzz exists ahead of tomorrow; Napoli leading 3-0 after the first leg but Salzburg never to be written off - especially not in their home stadium where they are such a formidable force to come up against. 

On their official Instagram page, Salzburg have sent a warning to Napoli; with a cartoon showing a Pulcinella-like character being put into a pizza oven by the trademark red bull of Salzburg's ownership brand. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Neapel war „gestern“ – Salzburg ist unsere Festung! Donnerstag: #ForzaSalzburg #UnserBewerb #WirSindSalzburg

A post shared by FC Red Bull Salzburg (@fcredbullsalzburg) on



