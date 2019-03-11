Watch: Salzburg send hilarious warning to Napoli ahead of Europa League tie

Red Bull Salzburg prepare to host Napoli at the Red Bull Arena on Thursday; as the Austrian champions look to reignite the comeback spirit that inspired them to come back from the edge of elimination to knock Napoli's fellow Serie A side Lazio out of the Europa League quarter-finals last season.A lot of pre-match buzz exists ahead of tomorrow; Napoli leading 3-0 after the first leg but Salzburg never to be written off - especially not in their home stadium where they are such a formidable force to come up against.On their official Instagram page, Salzburg have sent a warning to Napoli; with a cartoon showing a Pulcinella-like character being put into a pizza oven by the trademark red bull of Salzburg's ownership brand.

