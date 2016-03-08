Watch: Same tweet to remember Kobe - Ronaldo and Figo spark controversy

The tweets, in fact, were identical. Different photos, but the same words, which is presumably an error from their social media manager that certainly hasn't gone unnoticed. Especially Figo, since his tweet was published after CR7's, has received negative comments for the matter.

So sad to hear the heartbreaking news of the deaths of Kobe and his daughter Gianna. Kobe was a true legend and inspiration to so many. Sending my condolences to his family and friends and the families of all who lost their lives in the crash. RIP Legend pic.twitter.com/qKb3oiDHxH — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) January 26, 2020

So sad to hear the heartbreaking news of the deaths of Kobe and his daughter Gianna. Kobe was a true legend and inspiration to so many. Sending my condolences to his family and friends and the families of all who lost their lives in the crash. RIP Legend pic.twitter.com/8jYxfohLlj — Luís Figo (@LuisFigo) January 27, 2020

A little less than 24 hours after Kobe Bryant's death, many social messages continue to arrive to remember the great NBA champion. However, the messages of Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Figo attracted a bit more attention, both of which were published late yesterday evening.