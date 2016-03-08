Watch: Same tweet to remember Kobe - Ronaldo and Figo spark controversy

27 January at 18:30
A little less than 24 hours after Kobe Bryant's death, many social messages continue to arrive to remember the great NBA champion. However, the messages of Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Figo attracted a bit more attention, both of which were published late yesterday evening.
 
The tweets, in fact, were identical. Different photos, but the same words, which is presumably an error from their social media manager that certainly hasn't gone unnoticed. Especially Figo, since his tweet was published after CR7's, has received negative comments for the matter.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.