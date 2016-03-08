Watch: Sampdoria send scouts to observe Pachonik

09 December at 20:45
Sampdoria haven't been doing well in this year's Italian Serie A as they are one point up on the relegation zone. They will certainly look to add some players in the January transfer window in an attempt to increase the amount of quality within their team. Samp reportedly sent out some scouts in Holand to watch Venlo's Tobias Pachonik. According to Dutch reports, Samp aren't the only ones after him as Watford also sent scouts to see him. View a picture on the matter bellow right now:

