Watch: San Siro erupts as Rebic scores the winner - fan footage

The big hero was Ante Rebic, who came on before the start of the second half. The Croatian scored the 1-1 goal after just three minutes and then bagged the decisive 3-2 goal with just seconds to go of the game. A fan managed to capture the goal on video, which you can see below.

AC Milan managed to claim all three points against Udinese earlier today, scoring the winner in the 93rd minute. Given the Rossoneri's situation, getting the three points is all that matters, although the performance could have been a bit better from Pioli's men.