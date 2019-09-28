Watch: Sanchez protests against 'unfair' red card vs Sampdoria on Instagram

Alexis Sanchez got his first start for Inter Milan today against Sampdoria at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris and scored a goal in the first half. However, after receiving a yellow card at the end of the half and another one at the beginning of the second half, the Chilean was sent off. Despite this chain of events, the Nerazzurri ended up winning the match 3-1. The attacker published a post on his Instagram account after the match. "Happy for the win, for the attitude of the team and my first two goals but sad about the unfair sending off in my opinion. Now we think of the next game," he wrote.