Watch: Sarri celebrates Europa League title with a cigar

Chelsea defeated Arsenal 4-1 in the Europa League final in Baku tonight with Eden Hazard scoring a brace and the Blues finishing off their European campaign unbeaten. After the match, big celebrations began on the pitch from all the players but even from the former Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri, who is linked to a move to Juventus. Sarri took out a cigar during the celebrations and enjoyed in front of the thousands of fans who found their time to come and watch the final of the competition.