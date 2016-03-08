Watch: Sarri celebrates Europa League title with a cigar

29 May at 23:15
Chelsea defeated Arsenal 4-1 in the Europa League final in Baku tonight with Eden Hazard scoring a brace and the Blues finishing off their European campaign unbeaten. After the match, big celebrations began on the pitch from all the players but even from the former Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri, who is linked to a move to Juventus. Sarri took out a cigar during the celebrations and enjoyed in front of the thousands of fans who found their time to come and watch the final of the competition.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.