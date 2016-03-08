Watch: Sarri enjoying a cigarette with winning Europa League medal

30 May at 09:15
Chelsea defeated Arsenal 4-1 yesterday in the Europa League final and secured victory in the competition which also resulted in the first ever career trophy for Maurizio Sarri, who joined the club last summer after leaving Napoli, replacing his Italian colleague Antonio Conte at the Stamford Bridge. The manager enjoyed the victory in great fashion and since he is not allowed to smoke on the touchline during matches, he enjoyed a cigarette on the bench after the match, with the winning medal handing on his neck.
 

