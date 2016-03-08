Watch: Sarri meets up with Max Allegri in Nyon

11 November at 20:50
Juve took on AC Milan last night as the bianconeri beat the rossoneri by a 1-0 score line thanks to a Paulo Dybala goal. Maurizio Sarri was talked about a lot because he decided to sub off Cristiano Ronaldo. This is now water under the bridge as Sarri was in Nyon today for the Elite Coaches Forum. He met up with ex-Juve boss Max Allegri as they had a little talk. You can view a picture on the matter bellow right now:
 

