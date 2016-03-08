Watch: Sarri poses with Agnelli, Paratici and Nedved at opening press conference
20 June at 12:20Maurizio Sarri was officially presented by Juventus today as the new coach, taking over after the era of Massimiliano Allegri at the club. To see all the quotes from the long press conference, click here. At the end of the event, the former Chelsea and Napoli coach posed with all the Bianconeri executives: president Andrea Agnelli, vice president Pavel Nedved and sporting director Fabio Paratici. The Maurizio Sarri era has officially begun at the Allianz Stadium.
È iniziata l'era Sarri #Juve #WelcomeSarri pic.twitter.com/OA1cJ2kp6b— Lorenzo Bettoni (@LoreBetto) June 20, 2019
