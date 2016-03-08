Watch: Sarri's first visit at the Continassa with Paratici and Nedved

As seen in the photos and video below, he met Nedved and Paratici at the training ground, getting his first tour of the environment ahead of his new adventure with the Bianconeri. As mentioned, his press conference will take place tomorrow, in front of the media.

Maurizio Sarri enjoyed his first day at Juventus today ahead of the presentation tomorrow. Landing in Turin at around 19:00, the former Chelsea manager arrived at the training ground, Continassa, shortly after.