Watch: Sarri's remarkable reaction to his Europa League medal
30 May at 12:15Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea defeated Arsenal 4-1 yesterday in the Europa League final in what was the manager's first trophy of his long-lasting career. After the match, the joy of the former Napoli man was evident and he celebrated the triumph with a cigar as well as later with a casual cigarette on the bench. After receiving his winning medal, Sarri reacted to the award in an almost child-like remarkable manner that showed exactly what it meant to him.
This reaction to holding his very first medal.— Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) May 30, 2019
Maurizio Sarri used to work in a bank, and has been coaching now for 29 years. What a moment. pic.twitter.com/JlApDXvKu5
