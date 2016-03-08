Watch: Sarri's remarkable reaction to his Europa League medal

30 May at 12:15
Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea defeated Arsenal 4-1 yesterday in the Europa League final in what was the manager's first trophy of his long-lasting career. After the match, the joy of the former Napoli man was evident and he celebrated the triumph with a cigar as well as later with a casual cigarette on the bench. After receiving his winning medal, Sarri reacted to the award in an almost child-like remarkable manner that showed exactly what it meant to him.
 

