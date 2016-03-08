Watch: Scirea's 1977 jersey is back at J museum

20 September at 22:35
Gaetano Scirea exchanged his jersey with Carlos Ruiz Herrero in 1977 (42 years ago). It was at the end of the Coppa Uefa finals game as the Juve defender exchanged his shirt with the Bilbao striker.  This jersey is now back 'home' as it is present in the J Museum in Turin. Juventus posted a picture on the matter as this is great news for the bianconeri and the Scirea famliy. You can view a picture on the matter bellow right now:
   

