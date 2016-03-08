Watch: Sensi agent arrives at Inter HQ as Nerazzurri overtake AC Milan in race for Sassuolo star

21 June at 18:40

Stefano Sensi's agent Beppe Riso has arrived at Inter's HQ after the meeting between Sassuolo sporting director Carnevali and the representatives of the Nerazzurri, including Antonio Conte.

Sensi is a transfer target of AC Milan but the Rossoneri only have an agreement with the player who is valued € 35 million.



At the moment there is no agreement between AC Milan and Sassuolo and according to Sky Sport, the Nerazzurri are leading the race to sign the talented midfielder.

 

