Watch: Sensi agent arrives at Inter HQ as Nerazzurri overtake AC Milan in race for Sassuolo star

Stefano Sensi's agent Beppe Riso has arrived at Inter's HQ after the meeting between Sassuolo sporting director Carnevali and the representatives of the Nerazzurri, including Antonio Conte.



Sensi is a transfer target of AC Milan but the Rossoneri only have an agreement with the player who is valued € 35 million.







At the moment there is no agreement between AC Milan and Sassuolo and according to Sky Sport, the Nerazzurri are leading the race to sign the talented midfielder.



