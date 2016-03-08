...
Watch: Sergio Ramos mocks Griezmann's goal celebration

09 February at 20:20
Simeone's Atletico Madrid took on Real Madrid earlier today in the Madrid derby game. Los Blancos ended up winning by a 1-3 score line as Casemiro, Sergio Ramos, Bale and Antoine Griezmann scored the goals. Sergio Ramos scored a penalty-kick goal just before the half-time break to give his side a 1-2 lead. The Spaniard celebrated by mocking French star Antoine Griezmann's goal celebration. You can view so bellow in our gallery section right here right now on Calciomercato.com. 

