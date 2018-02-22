Watch: Sergio Ramos' nasty elbow on Karius
27 May at 21:05Sergio Ramos won his fourth Champions League trophy in his career, however, in the final against Liverpool the Real Madrid captain has become the protagonist of poor sporting behaviour.
In the 49th minute, after he had already injured Salah, he elbowed Karius in the face. Just two minute later, Karius made the crucial mistake which put Real Madrid in front. Watch the situation below.
Anyone noticed THAT?! 49 th Minute: #Ramos hit #Karius against his head! #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/f0SEgzdMkS— Prometheus (@68Bor) 26 maj 2018
