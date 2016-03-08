Watch: Sevilla announce signing of Suso from AC Milan

The loan also includes an option to buy, as revealed in Sevilla's statement, which will turn into an obligation if certain conditions are met during the loan period. Both clubs announced the deal a few minutes ago, and the Spanish side also published an announcement video.

Now it's official: Suso is a new player of Sevilla. The Spaniard arrived in Spain earlier today to complete his move to the club, leaving his adventure at AC Milan behind him. As expected, the Spanish side have signed him on an 18-month loan.