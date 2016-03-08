Watch: Should VAR have ruled out Zuber's goal vs. Brazil?
17 June at 21:25Switzerland's Zuber equalised against Brazil early in the first half, converting a corner with a great header. However, should his goal had been ruled out?
On the replays, everyone could see a clear push in the back of Inter's Miranda, who therefore couldn't jump to clear the ball. However, the goal was legalised as the referee instructed Brazil to kick-off, having consulted with the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).
Watch the goal down below, what do you think?
GOAL ZUBER. GAME. ON. pic.twitter.com/wsqCCrImI7— FIFA World Cup (@worIdcupfan) 17 juni 2018
