...
Loading...
Previous
...
Next

Watch: Smalling lands in Rome ahead of Roma move

30 August at 19:35
Chris Smalling is ready to join Roma from Manchester United as the defender recently landed in Rome ahead of his Roma medical. Smalling will be joining Fonseca's side on a season long loan but Roma won't have any options to make the move permanent at the end of the season. Even so, both teams can discuss the matter come 2020. Roma will officially confirm the move once the player completes his medicals and puts pen to paper. More to come...

View pictures on the matter bellow as you can visit our webpage for more news.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Roma

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.