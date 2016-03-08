Watch: Smalling lands in Rome ahead of Roma move

Chris Smalling has arrived in Rome and completed a medical...

Chris Smalling is ready to join Roma from Manchester United as the defender recently landed in Rome ahead of his Roma medical. Smalling will be joining Fonseca's side on a season long loan but Roma won't have any options to make the move permanent at the end of the season. Even so, both teams can discuss the matter come 2020. Roma will officially confirm the move once the player completes his medicals and puts pen to paper. More to come...