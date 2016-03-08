Watch: Southampton defender Cedric arrives for Inter medical

25 January at 12:34
Inter have completed the signing of Cedric Soares. The Southampton defender is currently undergoing his medical tests with the Nerazzurri.

Inter have signed the Portugal defender on a € 500.000 loan deal. The Serie A giants have an € 11 million option to buy.

Cedric Soares arrived at the CONI palace in Milan to undergo the first part of his medical tests. He smiled and took pictures saying: 'I am very happy to be here, forza Inter'.

Inter’s official announcement is expected today.

Watch Soares’ first moments as an Inter player with the video of our reporter in Milan Pasquale Guarro:
 

