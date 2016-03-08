...
Watch: Spinazzola is in Rome to undergo his medicals

29 June at 20:48
Leonardo Spinazzola is ready to become a Roma player. The soon to be ex-Juve wingback arrived in Rome earlier today as he is ready to undergo his medicals with the Roman club. Once he passes his medicals, Spinazzola will sign a 3 million euros per season contract with Roma. Luca Pellegrini will be going the other way as he is in Turin for his Juve medicals. In all Spinazzola will join Roma as Juve will receive Pellegrini and 10 million euros in exchange. You can view a picture on the matter bellow right here on Calciomercato.com. 

