Watch: Starlet Tsadjout scores remarkable Bergkamp-esque goal for AC Milan Primavera

Despite the position in the table not being an indicator of it, AC Milan have several very interesting prospects in their Primavera side. Daniel Maldini, son of Rossoneri legend Paolo, is a player who has been impressive for the youth side this season, while striker Frank Tsadjout is another player to keep an eye on. The Primavera are currently playing against Chievo and are leading 3-0, with both Maldini and Tsadjout on the scoresheet. The goal of the latter was a very special goal indeed.