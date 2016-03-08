Watch: Starlet Tsadjout scores remarkable Bergkamp-esque goal for AC Milan Primavera

09 March at 12:30
Despite the position in the table not being an indicator of it, AC Milan have several very interesting prospects in their Primavera side. Daniel Maldini, son of Rossoneri legend Paolo, is a player who has been impressive for the youth side this season, while striker Frank Tsadjout is another player to keep an eye on. The Primavera are currently playing against Chievo and are leading 3-0, with both Maldini and Tsadjout on the scoresheet. The goal of the latter was a very special goal indeed.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.