Watch: Steven Gerrard's son wears a Juve kit

12 September at 22:30
Steven Gerrard had a great career with Liverpool as the English midfielder is viewed as one of the best players of his generation. Gerrard is currently the Rangers head coach as he recently posted an interesting picture on his official Instagram page. He posted a picture of his son wearing a Juve number 8 kit (which is Aaron Rasmey's bianconeri number). Juventus responded to this picture by saying: 'Great kid, great shirt and legendary dad. Can we reserve him a spot in our future squad!!?'. You can view a picture on the matter bellow...
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@juventus kit on Ramsey 8

Un post condiviso da Steven Gerrard (@stevengerrard) in data:

