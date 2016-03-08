Watch: Stuttgart keeper Zieler makes hilarious error vs Bremen
30 September at 10:30In one of the funnier moments from Saturday’s football action, Stuttgart goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler conceded a howler in a Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen. After receiving the ball from a throw-in from a teammate, Zieler simply is not able to control the ball properly and it rolls away from him and into the back of the net.
Zieler will be relieved more than anything else though as Gonzalo Castro scored the winner for Stuttgart just minutes later. A let off for the German keeper but good viewing nonetheless, you can watch the video below:
¡GOL EN CONTRA DE LATERAL!— Ovacion24 (@ovacion24) September 29, 2018
Pasó con Zieler, arquero del Stuttgart alemán, y es el blooper del año:pic.twitter.com/NQfWpCyIsf
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments