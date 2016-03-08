Watch: Suso arrives at Linate airport ahead of Sevilla transfer

Suso is virtually a Sevilla player. As anticipated by Calciomercato.com, Monchi and Boban found the agreement for the transfer last night. The winger will leave on loan with an obligation to buy linked to certain conditions.Just a few minutes ago, the Spaniard arrived at Linate Airport where he will take off for Seville. After the medical tests, he will sign the contract with his new side. Last night, he said goodbye to all his teammates as his adventure with the Rossoneri has ended.​