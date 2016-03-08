Watch: Suso scores an amazing goal for AC Milan

AC Milan are currently playing against Sassuolo as they went into half time with a 0-1 lead thanks to a great Franck Kessie solo goal. Early on in the second half, Suso scored another beautiful goal for Milan as the rossoneri now have a 0-2 lead over Sassuolo early on in the second half. Gattuso surely has to be pleased by the quality of both Milan goals. You can view Suso's great strike bellow by clicking on our gallery section right here right now on Calciomercato.com.