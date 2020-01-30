Watch: Suso sends emotional farewell message to AC Milan after Sevilla move

Suso has parted ways with AC Milan. Sevilla's new winger completed his move to the club yesterday, as was confirmed by the official announcements in the evening. On his Instagram page, Suso sent a farewell message to Milan.



Certainly, he put his heart into this one, showing a highlights reel while personally sharing his thoughts on the video. Take a look at the full video below, as well as the quotes translated.



"It was a very complicated night, it was my last in Milan. I'm a little confused. I've always said little but I've always loved Milan and Milan. I have always given everything for the colors of Milan. I go on tiptoe, exactly as I did years ago.



"I never made proclamations and promises, I never exaggerated. I've only ever tried to defend the AC Milan shirt. And in the dark years I always put my face, soul and heart on it. Sometimes I did it, sometimes I didn't. But I've always done everything with honesty, with affection, with attachment. I became a man with you.



"I have not been and I will not be good at telling my emotions. But believe me, I'll miss you. Thanks Milan, I will always be your fan. With affection, Suso," he stated.

