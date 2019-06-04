Watch: Szczesny welcomes Ramsey in Turin

Juventus goalkeeper has welcomed his former Arsenal teammate Ramsey in Turin.The Pole, who played with Ramsey between 2009 – 2017 at Arsenal, was pictured with Ramsey in Turin.Ramsey signed for the Italian champions for a free transfer this summer after contract talks stalled at Arsenal.The pair won 2 FA cups together during their time in the English capital. Juventus fans will hope Szczesny can help the Welshman settle in Italy, as they hope he can help the side finally compete for the Champions League next season.