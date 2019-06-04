Watch: Szczesny welcomes Ramsey in Turin

05 June at 15:00
Juventus goalkeeper has welcomed his former Arsenal teammate Ramsey in Turin.
 
The Pole, who played with Ramsey between 2009 – 2017 at Arsenal, was pictured with Ramsey in Turin.
 
Ramsey signed for the Italian champions for a free transfer this summer after contract talks stalled at Arsenal.
 

The pair won 2 FA cups together during their time in the English capital. Juventus fans will hope Szczesny can help the Welshman settle in Italy, as they hope he can help the side finally compete for the Champions League next season.
 
 
 
 
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.