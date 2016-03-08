Paulo Dybala was tackled by Mario Rui in yesterday's Juventus versus Napoli game. The challenge happened early in the second half as referee Banti decided to send him off for his second yellow card of the game. Paulo Dybala decided to post a picture of his ankle today on Instagram as you can see the effects of the Mario Rui challenge bellow right here on Calciomercato.com. Juve ended up winning the game by a 3-1 score line as they remain perfect so far on the season.