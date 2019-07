Super-agent Jorge Mendes has been working on the deal with both sides, and a final agreement is now in sight. As a part of the deal, Tiago Djalo will move to Lille. Check out the Leao's goals for Lille in the player below.

AC Milan are close to signing Lille's 20-year-old striker, Rafael Leao, as the negotiations are at an advanced stage. In fact, the Rossoneri are ready to pay €35m for the Portuguese starlet.