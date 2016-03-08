Watch: The Italian Serie A sends their best wishes to 'Ironman' Demiral
14 January at 21:58Merih Demiral and Nicolo Zaniolo both got hurt during this week-end's Roma-Juve game as both players suffered severe injuries that will keep them out for the rest of the Serie A season. Many people have been sending them their best wishes as the Italian Serie A recently sent 'Ironman' Demiral a support message. You can see a picture on the matter bellow right now. You can also click right here for more general football news. More to come...
Sei un vero Ironman, ti aspettiamo più forte di prima! @Merihdemiral #SerieATIM #WeAreCalcio pic.twitter.com/T0hQTXmquC— Lega Serie A (@SerieA) January 14, 2020
