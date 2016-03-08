Watch: The Italian Serie A sends their best wishes to 'Ironman' Demiral

14 January at 21:58
Merih Demiral and Nicolo Zaniolo both got hurt during this week-end's Roma-Juve game as both players suffered severe injuries that will keep them out for the rest of the Serie A season. Many people have been sending them their best wishes as the Italian Serie A recently sent 'Ironman' Demiral a support message. You can see a picture on the matter bellow right now. You can also click right here for more general football news. More to come...

