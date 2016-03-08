Watch: The message of AC Milan fans for Bonucci

12 November at 15:50
A not so warm welcome was predictable for Leonardo Bonucci upon his return to the San Siro, after returning to Juventus in the summer followed by a year as AC Milan's captain. Despite not featuring in the match, the 31-year-old was still in for a 'treat'.

The Curva Sud were not satisfied with whistles and insults only, they also displayed an eloquent banner to Bonucci himself. "Bonucci, only Schettino [Costa Concordia sea captain] is worse than you...embarrassing," the Milan ultras wrote.

 

