Here's Jorginho playing football with his mum. Maybe West Ham should have signed her instead of the players they bought. Can not play any worse then there new signings did yesterday

Italian midfielder Jorginho had made the perfect debut for his new club Chelsea, scoring a penalty against Huddersfield and leading his side to a 3-0 victory.The former Napoli player was close to a move to Manchester City but as soon as Maurizio Sarri signed for the Blues, the 26-year-old joined him.The player with Brazilian roots was raised by a mother that played an integral role in is footballing upbringing. They are very close and he has posted several videos of the two of them playing with the ball.Check out our gallery to see a range of fan reaction on Twitter to the footage.