Watch: The three possible ways Juventus can lineup under Sarri

Three possible options for how Juventus could lineup under Sarri [CdS] pic.twitter.com/Fxpwr6Cbpc — Juvefc.com (@juvefcdotcom) July 10, 2019

Juventus have begun pre-season preparations with their new coach Maurizio Sarri and the Bianconeri will definitely look to achieve more than they did last season, especially in the Champions League. Today's edition of Corriere dello Sport revealed the three lineups and formations the former Napoli and Chelsea coach could use at the Allianz Stadium in order to achieve the necessary goals in Turin and perhaps give the Juventus fans the satisfaction of a Champions League trophy after years of waiting. Here are the three formations: