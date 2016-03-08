Watch: The two options how Juve could lineup with De Ligt

La #Gazzetta envisage les deux onze de la #Juve la saison prochaine. Bien sûr à l'instant T. A voir si un 9 sera recruté (Icardi?), si Chiesa (priorité) va arriver... pic.twitter.com/DfGOpZFkjb — GuillaumeMP (@Guillaumemp) July 16, 2019

Matthijs De Ligt to Juventus is a done deal. After months of negotiations with many clubs, including PSG and Barcelona, an agreement was reached between the Bianconeri and Ajax for the transfer of the Dutch jewel. The player will join the Serie A champions for 75 million euros and will sign a five-year contract at the Allianz Stadium, becoming one of the best-paid players at the club. Gazzetta dello Sport took stock of the possibilities of how Juventus could lineup under Maurizio Sarri after the defender's arrival and here are the two options: