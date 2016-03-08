Watch: The two options how Juve could lineup with De Ligt

16 July at 16:00
Matthijs De Ligt to Juventus is a done deal. After months of negotiations with many clubs, including PSG and Barcelona, an agreement was reached between the Bianconeri and Ajax for the transfer of the Dutch jewel. The player will join the Serie A champions for 75 million euros and will sign a five-year contract at the Allianz Stadium, becoming one of the best-paid players at the club. Gazzetta dello Sport took stock of the possibilities of how Juventus could lineup under Maurizio Sarri after the defender's arrival and here are the two options:
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.