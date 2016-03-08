Watch: The yearly evolution of the San Paolo

The same spec almost 12 months apart. Stadio San Paolo looking in much better nick after a summer facelift. pic.twitter.com/PDYOn2DNxE — David Lynch (@LynchStandard) September 17, 2019

Napoli are set to take on Liverpool in a big UEFA Champions league game. Liverpool are the current defending champions as this will be a big challenge for Carlo Ancelotti's team. The game will be played at the San Paolo in Naples. The stadium has evolved over the last year as it now looks much better. You can view a picture on the matter bellow as well as in our gallery section. Take a look bellow....