...
Loading...
Previous
...
Next

Watch: The yearly evolution of the San Paolo

Mertens.corner.San.Paolo.2019.20.jpg GETTY IMAGES
17 September at 20:05
Napoli are set to take on Liverpool in a big UEFA Champions league game. Liverpool are the current defending champions as this will be a big challenge for Carlo Ancelotti's team. The game will be played at the San Paolo in Naples. The stadium has evolved over the last year as it now looks much better. You can view a picture on the matter bellow as well as in our gallery section. Take a look bellow....
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Napoli

Globetrotter

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.