Watch: Theo Hernandez declares AC Milan captaincy as 'his dream'

Ve lo immaginate? Sarebbe un sogno #TúDecides — Theo Hernandez (@TheoHernandez) February 18, 2020

Theo Hernandez arrived at AC Milan from Real Madrid this summer and besides his very good performances, he has also fit in very well in the Rossoneri environment and is fully enjoying his time at the club so far. The relationship between the player and the fans is very positive and this was also certified on social media today.Several weeks ago, the left-back asked his followers on Twitter to ask him questions which he would later answer. One of the questions was: "Hey Theo! Do you see yourself as the Milan captain in the future? Is it your aspiration to make history at this club?"The French fullback answered in a very simple but affectionate manner: "Can you imagine it? It would be a dream."