Watch: Theo Hernandez shows happiness over AC Milan move on social media

07 July at 18:00
Yesterday AC Milan confirmed the arrival of Theo Hernandez from Real Madrid on a permanent basis, with the French fullback becoming the first reinforcement of the summer transfer market for the Rossoneri. The next one is expected to be Rade Krunic and after him, it could be Ismael Bennacer's moment. In the meantime, however, the former Atletico Madrid left-back expressed his happiness over his move to the San Siro on his Twitter account with a photo of himself smiling holding up the Milan shirt.
 

