Watch: This is how Ronaldo recharges his energy as Juve are set to play Roma

21 January at 19:45
Juve took on Parma this past week-end as the bianconeri came away with the win thanks to a Cristiano Ronaldo brace. The Portuguese legend has been playing great of late as he is now getting ready to face AS Roma mid-week in the Italian Coppa Italia. After the Parma win, Ronaldo posted his 'energy recharge workout' on Instagram as you can view so bellow right now. More to come on the matter. You can also click right here for more general football news on the matter....
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Charging...

Un post condiviso da Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) in data:

