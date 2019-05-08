Watch: Tottenham stars sing Wonderwall by Oasis after historic comeback vs Ajax

Tottenham defeated Ajax 3-2 yesterday, securing a place in the Champions League final against Liverpool played at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid. It was a historic night for the London-based club which is going to play its very first final of Europe's top competition and the players, as well as coach Pochettino, thoroughly enjoyed their achievement with celebrations on and off the pitch. After the match, the whole team sang the hit Wonderwall from the British band Oasis in the locker room. Check the video below.