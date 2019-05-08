Watch: Tottenham stars sing Wonderwall by Oasis after historic comeback vs Ajax

lucas, tottenham, urlo, ajax, 2018/19
09 May at 11:05
Tottenham defeated Ajax 3-2 yesterday, securing a place in the Champions League final against Liverpool played at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid. It was a historic night for the London-based club which is going to play its very first final of Europe's top competition and the players, as well as coach Pochettino, thoroughly enjoyed their achievement with celebrations on and off the pitch. After the match, the whole team sang the hit Wonderwall from the British band Oasis in the locker room. Check the video below.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Dancing in the dressing room! #COYS - @moussasissokoofficiel

A post shared by Tottenham Hotspur (@spursofficial) on

Comments

comments powered by Disqus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.