Watch: Training ground bust-up at Chelsea as Sarri throws cap to the floor

Training ground bust up in Chelsea session pic.twitter.com/lNzhjNL32Z — MAA (@MAA_Gunner) May 28, 2019

Chelsea are preparing for their UEFA Europa League final against Arsenal tomorrow evening, with the Blues striving to win Maurizio Sarri's first European trophy.However, concern has come from Chelsea's training session today as video appeared to show a bust-up between several key figures at the club, including Sarri himself and Gonzalo Higuain. The reports state that Sarri even threw his cap to the floor in frustration.