Watch: unhappy Real Madrid star posts controversial Tweet amid Juve, Liverpool links

Totalmente de acuerdo con De la Red,pero cuando no gozas de las misma oportunidades que tus compañeros la cosa cambia... aún así sigo trabajando y luchando mucho a la espera de ellas! Hala madrid!! — ISCO ALARCON (@isco_alarcon) 7 febbraio 2019

Juventus and Liverpool are among the clubs to be interested in signing Real Madrid star Isco who is unhappy with his playing time under Santiago Solari. The Spaniard has failed to have regular game time since Julen Lopetegui left the club in October and his last Twitter message confirms his unhappiness in the Spanish capital.“I agree with De La Red”, Isco Tweeted replying to the Spanish pundit who said Real Madrid can’t afford to wait anybody.“However, when a footballer doesn’t have the same opportunities of his team-mates things can be quite different. I will carry on working hard and fighting until I’ll have these opportunities. Hala Madrid”.