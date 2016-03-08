Watch: Video of Ibrahimovic in action during Milan's 9-0 friendly win

Stefano Pioli's men eventually won the game 9-0, and Ibrahimovic got himself on the scoresheet straight away in addition to assisting a goal. On Twitter, a video of the 38-year-old in action has emerged, giving the fans a taste ahead of the Sampdoria clash.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic doesn't waste any time. Arriving in Milan yesterday, the Swede made his first appearance for the Rossoneri since his return today (albeit unofficially), playing from start in their friendly game against Rhodense at the Milanello.