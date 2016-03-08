Watch: Vinicius Junior dedicates El Clasico winner to Ronaldo and reveals surprise halftime visit
02 March at 17:00Real Madrid won 2-0 against Barcelona yesterday at the Santiago Bernabeu in the El Clasico. The winning goal was scored by the home side's starlet Vinicius Junior, while Mariano Diaz added the second in stoppage time. Cristiano Ronaldo observed his former team in the stands and was visibly happy with the development of the historical matchup. The Brazilian talent dedicated the goal he scored to the Juventus star after the match with an Instagram story and a caption: 'Our idol Cristiano'. Here is the post:
Moreover, Vinicius revealed an interesting backstory to Complesports (via tuttosport.com): "Cristiano rame to the locker room at halftime to support the team and give us moral support. He is the reason why I celebrated as he does. Cristiano is a winner on and off the pitch.
Vinicius Junior on Instagram:— TeamCRonaldo (@TeamCRonaldo) March 1, 2020

. pic.twitter.com/os5csw0Qt2
