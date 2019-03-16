Watch: Wanda Nara posts cryptic message on Instagram ahead of AC Milan-Inter

Tomorrow evening at the San Siro Inter and AC Milan will face off in one of the biggest derbies in world football - the Derby della Madonnina. The Rossoneri will look to continue their positive run in Serie A, while the Nerazzurri will want to bounce back from their Europa League exit against Eintracht Frankfurt. However, they will have to do so without their former captain Mauro Icardi. His wife and agent Wanda Nara posted a cryptic message on her Instagram account this evening with her own photo and a caption: "I am silent because it is simpler than to delude".