Watch: Wanda Nara shares social media message during Fiorentina-Inter
24 February at 21:25Mauro Icardi's name has been talked a lot of late as Inter Milan recently gave his captain's armband to Samir Handanovic. Wanda Nara's social media posts are also a hot topic as she recently posted a message during the Fiorentina-Inter game. Some may see this as a direct message towards Inter Milan. This remains to be seen but the timing of the tweet wasn't perhaps the best indeed. View so bellow right here right now on Calciomercato.com.
Hermosa tarde ⚽️ Domingo en familia pic.twitter.com/0z0n1YHKcx— wan (@wandaicardi27) 24 February 2019
