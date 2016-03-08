Watch: Wanda Nara shares social media message during Fiorentina-Inter

Hermosa tarde ⚽️ Domingo en familia pic.twitter.com/0z0n1YHKcx — wan (@wandaicardi27) 24 February 2019

Mauro Icardi's name has been talked a lot of late as Inter Milan recently gave his captain's armband to Samir Handanovic. Wanda Nara's social media posts are also a hot topic as she recently posted a message during the Fiorentina-Inter game. Some may see this as a direct message towards Inter Milan. This remains to be seen but the timing of the tweet wasn't perhaps the best indeed.