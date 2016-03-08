Watch: Wanda Nara visits sick children at the hospital

Una mañana de sonrisas que nunca olvidare ... pic.twitter.com/Qcn39ddil8 — wan (@wandaicardi27) September 7, 2019

Mauro Icardi moved from Inter Milan to PSG on the last day of the summer transfer window. Icardi will be playing this season in Paris on loan but PSG do have an option to make the move permanent at the end of the season if they wish to do so. Mauro Icardi's wife/agent Wanda Icardi recently posted a picture on social media as she visited sick children at the hospital. She said: 'It was a morning full of smiles, I won't ever forget this moment...'. You can view the original post on the matter bellow...