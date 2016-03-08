Watch: Was is a Piatek foul or a penalty kick?

SHOW GALLERY

AC Milan played against Chievo Verona last night in the Italian Serie A as this was a crucial game for the rossoneri. In the end, Rino Gattuso's team came away with a 1-2 win thanks to goals from Biglia and Piatek. A lot of people have been talking about the Piatek game winning second half goal as it seems like Piatek might've committed a foul on the play. Some other people have been saying that the goal was rightfully given since Milan could've been awarded a penalty-kick on the action. What do you think? View so bellow in our gallery section right here on Calciomercato.com.